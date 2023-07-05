Orangefield teen credited with saving family after early Wednesday house fire

Within about 10 minutes, a "mutual aid" call for assistance was sent out and firefighters from two other departments responded.

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — Firefighters are crediting an Orangefield teen with saving his family following an early Wednesday house fire.

Firefighters from three fire departments battled the house fire that left behind heavy damage before sunrise Wednesday in Orangefield.

Orange County Emergency Services District Two firefighters were sent to the blaze at a home in the 10000 block of East Greenwood Dr at about 3:30 a.m. according to a firefighter.

The family was asleep at the home when the Orangefield High School student woke up and smelled smoke according to Bridge City fire marshal Elgin Browning.

He woke up his family and got everyone out of the house Browning told 12News.

The neighborhood is just north of Orangefield Junior High School.

Within about 10 minutes, a "mutual aid" call for assistance was sent out and firefighters from West Orange and Orange County Emergency Services District Four were sent to help out.

The home sustained heavy damage from fire, smoke and water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it is believed to be electrical Browning said.

The family has been able to make arrangements for a place to stay he said.

