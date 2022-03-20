Fire crews working to fight 'out of control brush fire'

Shortly after 4 p.m., the West Orange Fire Department received a call about heavy black smoke coming from a rail yard.

JASPER, Texas — Fire crews are working to fight an, "out of control brush fire."

On Sunday, shortly after 4 p.m., the West Orange Fire Department received a call about heavy black smoke coming from a rail yard in the 1900 block of Foreman Road.

When fire crews got to the scene, they saw a big pile of railroad tires on fire with heavy smoke and flames coming from them. Fire crews told 12News that, "several hundred old tires," were caught in the fire.

The Beech Grove Fire Department and other departments responded to the scene for mutual aid.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device