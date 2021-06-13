Fire crews spent hours maintaining propane leak after Port Neches car accident

Rather than remove the propane tank, fire personnel decided allow the tank to leak out and apply water on it until it was done.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Fire crews spent several hours putting water on a propane tank after it started leaking, following an early morning car accident in Port Neches.

Two cars were involved in the accident near Magnolia Avenue and 12th St.

One of the vehicles involved spun out of control and crashed into a nearby business’ propane tank.

“If it would have exploded, my building would have been gone,” Kenneth Young, Young’s Tobacco, Propane & U-Haul owner, said. “It would have shut me down totally. It's going to shut my propane down for months because there is a lack of propane tanks, and I am going to have to have a new one.”

Rather than remove the propane tank, fire personnel decided to allow the tank to leak out and apply water on it until it was finished leaking, which is why they stayed on the scene for the several hours.

“I am relieved it did not do worse," Young said. "There is still always the possibility, though it was slim, that the propane tank still could have exploded.”

12NewsNow is still working to learn if there were any injuries.

