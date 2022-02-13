Investigations underway after Southeast Texas crews respond to 2 house fires within blocks of each other

No injuries were reported from either fire.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Multiple investigations are underway after Southeast Texas fire crews responded to two Sunday night house fires just blocks away from each other.

Pinehurst firefighters responded to the first call shortly before 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, responding crews found a house in the 3700 block of Nightingale Street fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

The structure was completely devastated. Witnesses told a 12News crew at the scene that no one lived at the house.

Minutes later, Orange firefighters responded to a fire in the 3600 block of Ridgemont Drive. That is about three blocks away from the Pinehurst fire.

Responding crews found a single-story house fully engulfed in smoke and flames. Everybody in the house, including the two animals, were able to escape unharmed, fire crews told 12News crews at the scene.

No injuries were reported from either fire. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Investigations underway after Southeast Texas crews respond to 2 house fires 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device