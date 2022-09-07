Southeast Texas fire crews battle large grass fire in Jasper County

Several fire departments helped contain the fire in different areas of the county.

Example video title will go here for this video

JASPER, Texas — Multiple fire departments battled a large fire Friday night that spilled into Saturday morning, spanning dozens of acres of land in Jasper County

The Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department made an announcement about a large fire in the woods of the county Saturday at 9:50 p.m.

Other fire departments helped contain the fire in different areas, Beech Grove VFD says.

Angelina River Fire and Rescue helped with the large woods fire on County Road 037 and the Texas A&M Forest Service was on the scene plowing a fire line.

The Lake Rayburn Fire Department was at County Road 037 and Recreational Road 255 with an engine, a tanker, and a brush truck.

Firefighters believe the fire was accidental in nature and resulted from a burning debris pile. About 40 acres were burned during the fire.

No injuries have been reported as of Saturday afternoon. The fire is contained buts crews expect the already burned area to continue smoldering for several days.

Community members can expect smoke in the area, but as of now, everything is, "all good at the moment."

A separate fire burned more than an acre of land Friday afternoon on FM 777 in Jasper County. Firefighters with the Beech Grove VFD were dispatched around 2:35 p.m. to a grass or brush fire in the area. It’s about 1 mile south of State Highway 63, the fire department says.

Firefighters arrived and said they saw a rapidly spreading fire burning along an old fence line along the highway.

The department said the fire was contained shortly after they got there, and they were able to decrease the impact of the fire to less than 1 acre.

The fire is believed to have started from a debris pile that was burned four days ago, the department says.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device