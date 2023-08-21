Officials investigating fire that burned two mobile homes, spread to woods in Buna

Buna Fire Incident Commander Kendall Barron tells 12News upon arrival, two mobile homes were fully engulfed in flames with explosions coming from the trailers.

BUNA, Texas — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that burned two mobile homes and spread into the woods in Buna.

At 4:30 p.m. Monday, Buna Volunteer Fire Department crews were sent to Olsen Lane in the Cougar Country subdivision in response to a structure and woods fire.

Buna Fire Incident Commander Kendall Barron tells 12News upon arrival, two mobile homes were fully engulfed in flames with explosions coming from the trailers.

Spot fires also reached over 100 yards into the woods from the main fire.

The Forest Service responded with two dozer trucks. The Kirbyville Volunteer Fire Department responded with two tankers and nine personnel. Jasper County ESD#1 responded with two engines, one tanker, a brush truck and eight personnel.

No injuries were reported.

"Do not take anything for granted, when you think you can burn one box or one thing of trash, it can get away from you very quickly," Barron said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Jasper County is currently under a burn ban.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.