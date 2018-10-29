BEAUMONT — A fire was reported at the former Fehl-Price Elementary school Monday afternoon.

Beaumont Fire-Rescue responded to the scene around 2 p.m. No injuries were reported, Beaumont Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jimmy Blanchard said.

Witness told police and fire personnel that they saw people fleeing from the scene. BISD police and an arson investigator were called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

