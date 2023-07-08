Fire breaks out at J-3 Metals Recycling Center on Sunday

Evadale firefighters put more than 500,000 gallons of water on the fire.

VIDOR, Texas — A fire broke out at J-3 Metals Recycling Center on Sunday August 6, 2023.

Evadale firefighters put more than 500,000 gallons of water on the fire according to Evadale Fire Chief Stephen Conner.

On Monday the company has a crew still putting water on the hot spots.

Chief Conner warns residents they may see smoke coming from the area as the company does this.

Chief Connor told 12News that the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and they hope to have a cause determined within a week or two.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire Sunday, and the Evadale Volunteer Fire Department is the lead agency responding.

This is the second fire that has broken out at this facility.

Last year the building had a fire that is believed to have been started by a large pile of trash that was burning outside the facility that got out of hand.