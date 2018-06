Multiple calls came in shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning regarding an apartment fire.

The fire broke out Hamlet Park apartments on the 4000 block of Crow Rd in Beaumont.

The two women that live in the apartment were not home at the time.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

