Fire at Purely Storage on Spurlock Road in Nederland damages multiple units, investigation underway

NEDERLAND, Texas — Houses were evacuated and traffic is blocked as crews in Nederland battle a Saturday night fire at a Purely Storage.

The call regarding the fire came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. The business is located at 2214 Spurlock Road, near the area high school.

Officials told a 12News crew at the scene that the fire started at the back of the units and moved to the front.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. However, there were reports of what sounded like fireworks being popped.

A 12News crew at the scene saw smoke and flames coming from the units. Officials believe that most if not all of the storage units were ruined, if not by the fire then by the smoke.

Houses in a subdivision behind the units were evacuated as a precaution. Traffic on Spurlock Road is blocked.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the fire. An investigation is underway.

Crews from the Nederland Fire Department, Port Neches Fire Department, Groves Fire Department and Nederland Police Department responded to the scene.

Other Southeast Texas fire department were called in to help.

