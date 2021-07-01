x
Child burned, taken to hospital by helicopter following fire at Orange apartment complex

Three people had to be taken to hospitals for treatment, including a child.

ORANGE, Texas — A child is being rushed to a hospital by medical helicopter on Thursday after a fire at an apartment complex. 

The child received third degree burns during the fire at Fox Run Apartments in Orange according to officials on scene. Two others, a man and woman, were also taken to hospitals with burns. 

The complex is located in the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road. 

Crews received the call about the fire around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. 

A witness told 12News she was arriving home to her apartment when she noticed a small amount of smoke coming out of one of the apartments. 

She said the family was still inside at that time. She said she saw the child's burns when the family came outside.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Credit: Eric Williams
