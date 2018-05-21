A game room in Mauriceville that was raided by the Orange County Sheriff's department last week caught fire Sunday night.

The business was empty at the time of the fire, according to Orange county ESD 4 Chief Matt Manshack.

The firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m..

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ESD 4 received assistance from South Newton County ESD 1 and Little Cypress Volunteer Fire department

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

