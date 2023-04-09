Fire at Beaumont apartment complex wakes residents early Monday morning

There was smoke coming out of the building but 12News crew at the scene say that it now looks like the fire has been contained.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Early Monday morning around 4:30 p.m. a fire broke out at Glen Oaks Apartment Homes on Dowlen Road in Beaumont.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This video was live from the scene at 6:30 a.m.)

12News was live on the scene. There were several fire trucks, cop cars and ambulances at the fire.

There was smoke coming out of the building but 12News crew at the scene say that it now looks like the fire has been contained.

12News spoke to residents of the apartment complex who said that the fire alarms go off frequently in the building. But one resident told 12News that it wasn't the fire alarm that woke her up, it was the knocking at the door telling her to evacuate.

There have only been minor injuries reported according to Beaumont Fire Chief Earl White.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.