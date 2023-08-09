'Finding the time' | Orange County patrol captain works to keep Southeast Texas cemeteries clean

Deputy Chris Fredrick takes inmates to privately-owned cemeteries to mow the grass and maintain them. They work on five cemeteries each month.

ORANGE, Texas — A patrol captain with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is working to clean Southeast Texas Cemeteries.

He says they often go unnoticed.

"I had gotten with the sheriff and asked if I could take the inmates out to get the cemeteries looking nice for the people who come and visit their family members and they are very appreciative," he said.

This is an opportunity for the trustees to "get out and get a break," according to Fredrick.

"They really enjoy doing it. They really do," he said.

Fredrick says we should all try to help out "here and there" when we can.

"This is one way the sheriff's office can do something for the public to do something that needs to be done," he said.

Anyone who is so inclined to help out, Fredrick says they can contact him at the sheriff's office.

"I'd be glad to get them out here and we can all do this together," he said.

"I would like to hit them up once a month, depending on the times and what is going on at the office," he said.

