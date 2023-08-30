Since the high today is 97 degrees, the trucks are 117 degrees inside the cabs.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Heading out to fight fires isn't easy, and on top of that, the Port Arthur Fire Department is battling a non-fire heat related issue due to the hot temperatures.

Their fire trucks' air conditioners aren't blowing cold air.

Inside the fire trucks, without AC, the thermometer can reach 20 degrees higher than outside temperatures. Since the high today is 97 degrees, the trucks are 117 degrees inside the cab.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie said the city has rush ordered the parts to fix the air conditioners on these fire trucks and that the heat caused the AC units to stop working.

Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson, said they've tried to get the fire trucks fixed in the past.

"That is a challenge that the AC units in the fire trucks are not functioning like they should. And yet the mechanical company has not been able to identify why their not working like they should. But that is one of those we need to get that addressed," said Benson.

The president of the Port Arthur Firefighter's Union says the Union is currently negotiating this problem with the City of Port Arthur.

