PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Christmas season is officially here—and one Jefferson County constable gave back Thursday with his fifth toy drive in Port Arthur.

Precinct 2 Constable Christopher Bates holds the toy drive so families the Salvation Army serves can get a helping hand this holiday season.

"We want to make sure young people receive toys and make sure they understand the reason for the season. We want to make sure we can help all families in that aspect," Bates said.

This is Bates' fifth year hosting his Christmas with the Constable Toy Drive.

It's a free event—but the price of admission is two toys.

"It's amazing that the community support behind this whole event and it's awesome to see everyone coming around making sure they can be a blessing to others also," Bates said.

Edreauanna Fowler has participated every year since it started. She says it's because she knows what it feels like to be on the receiving end.

"I was affected by Harvey two years ago and I lost everything that I owned and people from the community and state and even around the country were so giving to us. So anytime that I have a chance to give back I do that," Fowler said.

Both say they understand how much something as simple as a toy means to many kids in Southeast Texas.

"Not every child is going to wake up to a Christmas tree and a house full of gifts so anything they receive is just a wonderful blessing to them," Fowler said.

Bates knows it's even bigger than giving them something to unwrap--it teaches a lesson, too.

"It's important for them to receive these toys but also know that at the end of the day it's about giving back," Bates said.

Also on 12NewsNow

Testimony continues in trial of man accused of attempting to recruit ISIS soldiers in Beaumont prison

Documents: Orangefield ISD superintendent's resignation came after accusations of harassment

Little-Cypress-Mauriceville schools notified cafeterias had lettuce on FDA recall list, served during lunch