Austin-based C3Concerts creates 'Field of Flags' at Biden's inauguration

C3Concerts, a company noted for putting on the ACL Festival, collaborated with the Presidential Inaugural Committee on the 200,000-flag inauguration display.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An Austin-based promotion company is reportedly behind the design of the art display of 200,000 U.S. flags on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the 46th presidential inauguration. It's dubbed the "Field of Flags."

C3Concerts, a company noted for putting on the ACL Festival, collaborated with the Presidential Inaugural Committee on the public art display representing Americans who are unable to travel to Washington for the inaugural events, the company confirmed to KVUE.

The flag display is part of the Presidential Inaugural Committee's “America United” theme, which also includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

“This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people – one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united,” Tony Allen, CEO of the PIC, said in a statement. “It is time to turn the page on this era of division. The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto ‘e pluribus unum’ reminds us – out of many, one.”

When you see these 200,000 flags during the #BidenHarrisInauguration you’ll be seeing a piece of Texas!



Austin-based company @C3Concerts (they put on ACL Festival) is in charge of this display at the National Mall. pic.twitter.com/tyR8JnJpFK — Kris Betts (@KrisB_13WHAM) January 20, 2021

The thousands of flags, along with 56 pillars of light, represent each U.S. state and territory.

We're installing almost 200,000 state and territory flags that will cover the entire National Mall for #InaugurationDay!



Become a symbolic sponsor of these flags and donate to our partner charities. pic.twitter.com/DK78iZX1qO — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 18, 2021

C3Concerts also worked on President Barack Obama’s inaugurations in 2009 and 2013.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

'Field of Flags' on the National Mall ahead of Biden's inauguration 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5