Southeast Texas leaders hosting public meeting to discuss increasing threat of fentanyl, opioid abuse in community

The town hall takes place in the performing arts center at West Brook High School on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas leaders are inviting the community to learn about the increasing deadly threat of fentanyl, opioid abuse.

District Attorney Keith Giblin, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens and Beaumont Chief James Singletary are hosting the town hall in the performing arts center at West Brook High School on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6 p.m.

The Jefferson County division of the Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area will also be on hand to answer questions.

Speakers will also share their stories so that others will "not have to have experience the same devastating impact that these poisons can have," according to a news release.

This event comes close behind recently enacted legislation elevating penalties against fentanyl dealers.

"The governor signed into enactment house bill six. It says a state prosecutor can charge a person for murder for distributing fentanyl-laced drug which results in someone's death. It carries a minimum of 15 years," Giblin told 12News.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.