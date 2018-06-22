The FEMA program that has been housing those in FEMA-funded hotels will end Saturday, June 30, 2018.

The Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission says that 167 Jefferson County households are in FEMA-funded hotels, along with 52 Orange County and 10 Hardin County households.

Joseph Lewis has been staying in multiple FEMA-funded hotels since Harvey, and says that he's worried about finding a safe place to stay.

"I have nowhere else to go, and I'll probably have to stay in my flooded motor home," said Lewis, a Beaumont resident.

FEMA's transitional sheltering assistance pays for hotel rooms for storm victims with no other temporary housing options.

FEMA is asking for those who need assistance after the deadline to contact 211 to find out about what resources are available.

