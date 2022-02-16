Mayor Robin Mouton teams up with female city leaders to speak at Beaumont ISD’s ‘Muffins with Mom’ event

The district hopes the event will help students find the mentorship they need and bridge the gap between kids and parents.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District held an event Wednesday morning called 'Muffins with Moms' at Smith Middle School.

They had muffins and noteworthy speakers, like Mayor Robin Mouton.

“So, to be able to see a mayor, a councilwoman, a first lady of the church, to see those powerful women, live in action, I definitely our scholars will leave empowered, and inspired,” said regional director of Phelan Leadership Academies LaDonna Johnson.

This event comes a month after the district's Dads with Donuts event.

The district hopes to change the environment on several campuses with its volunteer initiative called Parent And Community Support.

Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen said the program will provide positive role models for students.

School officials hope that events like these will bring about solutions. They said they are committed to putting their students first.