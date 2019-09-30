BEAUMONT, Texas — On Saturday as FEMA workers headed out to assess damage from Imelda in Jefferson County, memories in the form of piles of flood damaged items lined the streets of the Central Gardens neighborhood near Nederland.

It’s the second time in two years that Kassondra and Eric Egly have had to start all over.

“One of my friends on California Ave., she had to rip out all of her floors and walls again just like with Harvey. It's ridiculous," Kassondra Egly said.

The Egly's say this time around FEMA is nowhere to be found.

"We pay taxes for a reason so I think they should at least come out and show their faces," Eric Egly said.

It’s a similar statement from Nichole Blanco.

“I think they should be doing a lot more to look at our area. Everybody has been affected here. But everyone forgets about Central Gardens," Blanco said.

Blanco is also rebuilding for a second time.

Jefferson County Emergency Management coordinator Michael R. White, hoping to ease resident's concerns, says the process will take time.

"We're in the early stages of FEMA being here. We show them where to go and the areas we want them to look at for damage assessment, White told 12News.

"It's only the second day so it's probably going to be about a 2-week process before they can do the whole county," he said.

Many residents bought flood insurance after Harvey. Now, FEMA is trying to figure out who does not have insurance.

“We're pushing FEMA to try and get the job done quickly so that we can find out if we're going to make it so we'll know what type of assistance we can expect," White said.

In rural parts of Jefferson County, 3,515 homes have been damaged according to the county.

Now, all that's left for homeowners to do is pick up the pieces and rebuild.

“It's been a nightmare. It's been a process. It's been a very hot nasty process,” Blanco said.

FEMA

For information about debris removal resdients may contact the county's debris remaoval contractor "DRC Emergency Services" at (888) 721-4372, (409) 539-8422 or (409) 539-8423.

Residents needing help cleaning up after the storm may call CrisisCleanUp.org at (888) 451-1954.