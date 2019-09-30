GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston will be receiving federal aid to help fund a new storm drain system as part of a Tropical Storm Harvey recovery plan.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced they are awarding almost $2 million to the city Monday, Sept. 30. The funds are scheduled to go through the Texas Division of Emergency Management to help with the first phase of a new storm drain system between 14th Street and 18th Street, helping with the cost of permitting, engineering and construction, FEMA said in a news release.

The project is also expected to add an outfall pump station near the city's ship channel, according to the proposed drain system's plan. This station would be designed to increase gravity-fed drainage and help with the drainage capacity for a 25-year flood event.

With the new design, the city would be able to hold rainwater from a 100-year-flood event in the city's right-of-way more effectively, keeping flooding further away from private property near the drainage areas, FEMA said.

"This project is part of FEMA’s long-term commitment to help Texas and its communities recover from Harvey and to become more resilient," FEMA said.

The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program requires that the project be matched 25 percent by non-federal funds. This program gives funds toward hazard mitigation measures after a presidentially declared disaster to help local communities and reduce risk during future hazard events an reliance on federal funding during future disasters, FEMA said in the release.

