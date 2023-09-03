Fehl-Price Elementary joins list of Beaumont ISD schools changing leadership to boost TEA ratings

Jones-Clark Elementary, Smith Middle School and now Fehl-Price Elementary School will be operated by Third Future.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A third Beaumont school has been added to the list of schools that will be operated by Third Future Schools.

Beaumont Independent School District's school board members are partnering with Third Future Schools to help bring their scores up. They hope the new partnership will help boost their Texas Education Agency ratings.

The district is inviting the community to attend a town hall meeting on April 27, 2023 at 6 p.m. to, "discuss the new leadership of Smith Middle School, Jones-Clark Elementary and Fehl-Price Elementary."

Beaumont ISD board members believe the new partnership will raise the current TEA rating from an F to a B+. They hope the move will raise the bar academically and improve student success.

"It is a highly differentiated system that is aligned with Beaumont's philosophy with how we want to close the gap for our students," Anetra Cheatham, chief innovation officer for Beaumont ISD, previously told 12News.

The organization was chosen based on its track record of impacting schools in both Texas and Colorado.

"It's personalization and differentiation," Cheatham said. "In their education model students have the opportunity to do rigorous work, so we saw multiple fronts where they were the best fit for our campuses here at Smith and Clark.

Beaumont ISD officials hope their TEA rating will improve by 2027.

If by 2027, Third Future Schools doesn't meet a C rating, the district will have to change its current school model again.

