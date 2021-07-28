Overturned semi, lumber spill shuts down feeder road traffic along Eastex Fwy near Lawrence Dr

The driver's identity has not been released, but officials confirmed the person is alive.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A feeder road along Eastex Freeway in Beaumont shut down for hours after an overturned semi-truck spilled lumber in the area Wednesday evening.

The major accident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of Eastex Freeway near Lawrence Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

The feeder road heading southbound was blocked off and cars were rerouted onto the freeway to avoid the lumber in the road.

Officers said the wreck wasn't fatal. The driver's identity has not been released, but Beaumont Police confirmed the person is alive and wasn't transported to a hospital.

First responders were still cleaning up the area as of 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.