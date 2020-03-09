FedEx Office in Beaumont, Port Arthur offering free services for those in need following Hurricane Laura impact

FedEx Office is allowing people in Port Arthur and Beaumont to use its in-store computer rental stations, internet and electrical outlets until Sept. 15.

BEAUMONT, Texas — FedEx is offering free services for a limited time to people affected by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and two Southeast Texas cities.

As working and learning from home becomes the new normal, internet service and access to electricity is more of a priority now than ever before.

FedEx announced the company will allow people in Louisiana state, Port Arthur and Beaumont to use its in-store computer rental stations, internet and electrical outlets for free.

Those in need can use the internet for business purposes, remote learning needs or to simply communicate with family and friends.

FedEx says customers will have access to electrical outlets to charge mobile devices, laptops and tablets while in the office.

The delivery services company will only allow 10 people in the FedEx Office at one time as the coronavirus remains a threat to communities across the country. Team members and workers will be required to wear a face covering as well.

Theses services are only offered until Sept. 15 at FedEx Office Print and Ship Centers in Port Arthur, Beaumont and the state of Louisiana.