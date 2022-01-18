White House launches website to order free at-home COVID-19 tests. Here's what we know

The new federal website offers access to four free at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The tables are turning for COVID-19 tests. A few weeks ago you couldn't find one. Soon, people will not only have access to one test but a few.

It's a day early but the Biden administration has started taking orders for free at-home COVID-19 tests.

Many started the new year by being thrown into a COVID-19 test kit scavenger hunt.



“It was hard to get the at-home test. And then some of the places that you go to get tested, you know, were long lines you had to wait hours sometimes just to get in,” said Beaumont resident Kenneth Richardson.



Richardson said trying to find a COVID-19 test felt like a maze, forcing him to travel down different pathways to find out his COVID-19 status.



“It was pretty unbelievable,” Richardson said.



The Biden administration thinks it has one way out of the maze.





“That's great,” Richardson said. “You know, with so many new cases popping up every day is very important to be able for the test to be available to the people that need them.”



So how can you order your four free tests? Head to covidtests.gov.

For now, you'll get directed to a postal service website.

There is a household limit of four kits. The kits will ship within 7-12 days, and there are no shipping costs or credit cards needed.



All you need is your name, address, and email to place the order.

The White House said the site is in a testing phase to allow troubleshooting.

Doctors said it's important to order the tests now, so you can have them on-hand, in case you get sick.



“I'll sign up because, you know, I need to I need to stay tested on a regular basis and keep mine protected,” Richardson said.

Once you place your order, you want to make sure you screenshot or jot down your order number to avoid any hiccups.



The White House said more tests could go out at some point to each household, but that depends on supply.