Federal agencies hosting three-day event at Lamar University to combat domestic terrorism, hate crimes

FBI officials said social media used to knowingly and unknowingly radicalize individuals.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Federal agencies are teaming up to put on an event at Lamar University that is set to help them eliminate threats before they lead to mass casualties.

FBI Houston joined forces with agents in Beaumont to put together a Domestic Terrorism Training Session. The three-day long event began Monday and will run through Wednesday.

The event is set to highlight the fight against extremism and hate crimes and put forth an effort to to keep up with the latest technology.

Officials with the FBI feel that it's tough to keep up with the changing technology when it comes to fighting domestic terrorism.

"The equities that we have here in the Beaumont area being the port, the strategic port, the reserves and things of this nature, we want to make sure that the Beaumont area knows we're here to work with them,” FBI Special Agent Deron Ogletree said.

This is the third domestic terrorism training the agency has held, and the first one in Beaumont.

Ogletree said the FBI wants Southeast Texans to know they have a presence in the area and rely on the community to be their eyes and ears.

"The best thing we can do to be more proactive is to get out before a trend develops itself, because we want to disrupt the event before it can actually happen," Ogletree said. "And if anything else, we want to shorten our reaction time to it, and the best way we can do it is hosting events like these."

Nicole Sinegar works with FBI Beaumont. She believes it is important to get all of these law enforcement partners together to go over how to combat domestic terrorism.

"We're seeing groups feeling more emboldened to show their true selves,” Sinegar said. “And so as law enforcement, we want to make sure that if they go beyond those first amendment protective rights, we're there to step in and protect the people."

Both Sinegar and Ogletree agree that changing technology makes it a challenge for the FBI to track threats on social media. They are asking Southeast Texans to alert authorities if they see or hear anything suspicious while on social media.

"It is being used to radicalize individuals, knowingly and unknowingly,” Sinegar said.

Officials stressed the importance of speaking up if someone sees or hears something they perceive as a threat.