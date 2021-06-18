The pool will resume its normal open-swim schedule on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NEDERLAND, Texas — The pool at the Nederland Recreation Center will be closed until Wednesday, June 23.

The city is treating the pool due to fecal matter in the pool that occurred this afternoon.

The pool will resume its normal open-swim schedule on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In a recent Facebook post the Nederland Recreation Center said, a repeat of this can be prevented by not coming to the pool if an individual is sick and/or wearing proper swim diapers, which they have available for free.

From a Nederland Recreation Center media release :