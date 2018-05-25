Beaumont police are assisting the FBI and ATF in an ongoing operation underway on El Paso Ave in the northeast end of the city.

Neighbors say there were told find another place to stay tonight.

There is limited information available at this time.

ATF recently investigated the explosion at St. Stephens Church on Delaware, which happened two weeks ago. Two weeks before that, BPD, FBI and ATF responded to the package bomb left at a Starbucks on Dowlen. We have no word on weather any of these incidents are related.

Since then, BPD have responded to multiple unfounded suspicious package calls.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

