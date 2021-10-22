Port Arthur father speaks out after 'suspicious death' of his daughter, Madison Martinez

“26 years old you know and the way it happened,” said father Donald Martinez.



Donald Martinez never imagined losing his daughter this way.



“One of my sons, saying that you need to get up here that Madison in intensive care,” Donald Martinez.



Police said Madison Martinez was thrown from a moving vehicle last Friday morning off of 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.



“She was not responding to anything. They did several different tests,” Donald Martinez said.



And after several tests, Saint Elizabeth doctors discovered Madison Martinez was brain dead due to serious injuries.



“That was the farthest thing from my mind, you know, and for it to hit me like that,” Donald Martinez said.



Earlier this week, Port Arthur Police Detective Mike Hebert said this is being investigated as a “suspicious death” right now.



“If any anybody knows anything you know, if you don't want to tell who you are, you can call, there's a Crime Stoppers,” Hebert said.



Donald Martinez said there are other ways you can support their family while they're grieving during this time.



“A big benefit tomorrow for my daughter. It's gonna be briskets,” Donald Martinez said.



The barbeque benefit will be held at two locations.



“We'll be over there on Nederland Avenue, right across from the Market Basket. And then the other one's going to be on Ninth Avenue,” Donald Martinez said.



The start time is noon for both locations.



Donald Martinez said while he appreciates the love and support from the community this far, losing a daughter is something he never imagined.



“Now, it's really starting to kick in, you know, all this stuff's been going on. It's when you stop and you think, you know, She's gone,” Donald Martinez said.