Father Osigbheme “Sam” Igbafe of Our Mother of Mercy Church in Beaumont dies at 55

Father Sam came to the Diocese of Beaumont in 2019 when he was assigned to Our Mother of Mercy Church. He served as a pastor there until November 2021.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont has announced the passing of a beloved pastor.

Father Osigbheme “Sam” Igbafe, MSP, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 9 p.m. at Village Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Lumberton.

Father Sam had been pastor of Our Mother of Mercy in Beaumont when he suffered a medical emergency in November 2021, according to a release from the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont.

Father Sam was born on June 9, 1967, in Delta, Nigeria. He studied for the priesthood in Nigeria and was ordained on June 28, 1997, for the Missionary Society of St. Paul (M.S.P.).

After years of ministry in Africa, Father Sam went to Ireland in 2006 and served as a missionary in the Archdiocese of Armagh.

He came to the Diocese of Beaumont in 2019 when he was assigned to Our Mother of Mercy Church. He served as pastor there until November 2021, according to the release.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.