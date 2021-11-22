Father Luong Tran of Our Lady of Sorrows Church dies at 63

Father Luong Tran, pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, died Monday morning at the age of 63, after being admitted to St. Elizabeth's Hospital Sunday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Father Luong Tran, pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, died Monday at the age of 63, after being admitted to Christus Southeast Texas - St. Elizabeth Hospital Sunday morning.

A native of Vietnam, Father Luong was ordained Dec. 16, 1989, by Bishop Bernard J. Ganter. He served at several parishes around Southeast Texas and in the Office of the Tribunal for many years.

On Sunday night, The Catholic Diocese made a Facebook post requesting urgent prayers for Father Luong and Father Samuel Igfabe of Our Mother of Mercy Church in Beaumont.

The diocese hasn't yet released information about the reason for the hospitalizations.

The diocese is working on setting up funeral arrangements.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.