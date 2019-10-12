HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A Department of Public Safety spokesperson has released the identity of a person killed Monday night in a Hardin County collision.

DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis Tuesday morning said the man who was killed is Ethan Wayne Woods, 22, of Vidor.

An investigating trooper said the accident happened around 7 p.m. on US 69, near Mitchell Road, in Hardin County. Woods was riding a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle when he rear-ended a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Hardin County Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Judge Melissa Minton.

The driver of the Toyota, Kalind Adams, 65, of Lumberton, was not injured.

All southbound traffic lane of US 69, near Mitchell Road, were closed for more than three (3) hours, but have since reopened.

After the initial crash, several additional crashes occurred in the same area of US 69.

Sgt. Davis at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday said there are no additional details available.