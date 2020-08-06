CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Three people have died after an early-morning wreck in Chambers County.

According to early investigation by DPS Troopers, a 20-year-old woman was driving a Suburban SUV north on Highway 124 when a Honda car drifted across the center line, hitting her vehicle. She didn't survive.

A 17-year-old man and 20-year-old woman in the Honda were killed in the crash as well according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office. A 19-year-old passenger in the Honda is now in critical condition at UTMB according to the sheriff's office.

DPS Troopers say investigation shows none of the people in the Honda were wearing seat belts.

It happened on Highway 124 near Fig Ridge Road.

