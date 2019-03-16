NEDERLAND, Texas — A rollover accident killed one person in Nederland on Friday afternoon.

Texas DPS Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News the single-car accident was on the US 69 southbound feeder road in front of Tate and Company near Spurlock Road.

Sources said the man who died was identified as Robert Lee Spears, of Port Neches. He was 55.

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett ordered an autopsy.

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

