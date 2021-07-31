Man found dead after motorcycle accident along College Street Saturday morning

The call about a major traffic accident came in around 3:40 a.m. Saturday morning in the 7600 block of College Street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — All lanes are now open along College Street in Beaumont following a motorcycle accident that left a man dead in the middle of the road.

The call about a major traffic accident came in around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of College Street, which is near Red’s Icehouse.

Westbound lanes in the area along Highway 90 were closed for more than two hours as detectives investigated the scene.

12News crew was at the scene. The motorcycle was found on the side of the road, and the man’s body was seen nearby in the middle of the road.

This is a developing story. We’ll update you when and if we receive more information.

