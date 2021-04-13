One dead, injuries reported in head-on collision in Jefferson County, DPS says

Officials are reporting serious injuries from the crash and at least one person has died.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a fatal head-on collision in Jefferson County.

It happened Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. along FM 365 in Beaumont, north of Interstate 10.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you when we receive more information.

From a DPS news release...

At approximately 5:45p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a head-on collision on FM 365 in Jefferson County. The crash occurred just north of Interstate 10.

Troopers and other emergency personnel are on scene; however, details are very limited.

There are reports of serious injuries and the Justice of the Peace has confirmed there is a fatality.

This is an active crash scene and there are no additional details available at this time.