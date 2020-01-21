HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A Kountze man is dead following an early morning crash in Hardin County near Honey Island.

Enrique Gonzalez, 48, was the passenger in an SUV headed westbound on FM 1293 according to DPS troopers. The driver tried to make a left turn onto FM 1003 south in front of a Ford pickup and was hit. Gonzalez didn't survive his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was taken to St. Elizabeth with serious injuries.

A 32-year-old Livingston woman in the pickup, along with her 10-year-old son, was taken to a hospital. A 13-year-old in the pickup was taken by medical helicopter to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston with serious injuries.

From a DPS news release:

At approximately 7:15a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of FM 1293 and FM 1003 South in Hardin County. The crash occurred in the community of Honey Island.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2009 GMC SUV was traveling westbound on FM 1293. A 2005 Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on FM 1293. The driver of the GMC attempted to make a left turn onto FM 1003 South and turned in front of the Ford. The GMC was struck on the passenger-side of the vehicle. The impact caused the GMC to spin counter-clockwise and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The Ford traveled off the road and came to rest in a ditch.

The passenger of the GMC, 48-year-old Enrique Gonzalez of Kountze, was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries. Gonzalez did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by Dr. Wooten.

The driver of the GMC, 83-year-old John Prince of Kountze, was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger of the Ford, 32-year-old Marlena Toomey of Livingston, and her 10-year-old son were both transported to St. Elizabeth hospital. Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The final passenger of the Ford, Marlena Toomey’s 13-year-old daughter, was flown by medical helicopter to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston with serious injuries.

All information is preliminary and there are no additional details available at this time.

