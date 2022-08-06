DPS investigating fatal crash involving 18-wheeler north of Lumberton near Village Creek

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that took place early Saturday afternoon, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard.
The call came around 1 p.m. The wreck happened on Highway 96, north of Lumberton near Village Creek bridge.
12News crew at the scene were able to spot at least three vehicles, including a semi-truck, that were involved.
Lumberton police responded and DPS took over the investigation.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.