Vidor Police are investigating a fatal accident on Highway 12 at 1132 in Vidor.

Another person was seriously injured and was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth but is said to be in stable condition.

Several people who witnessed the deadly crashed said the non-operational stop light going north bound on the highway may have caused the accident.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident. One of the vehicles was pulling a trailer.

A name will not be released until Wednesday afternoon.

Linda Mcdowell said she drives by this intersection often. She believes sometimes non-operational stop light going north bound on Highway 12, makes the intersection a horrible spot for accidents.

"They need to do something about the light before someone else gets hurt," said Mcdowell.

The Vidor police department was notified about the broken light and let TXDOT know.

We were told they sent a crew out to make repairs.

From a Vidor Police Department news release....

On Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at approximately 2:58 PM, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call of a major accident on Hwy. 12 at FM 1132 (Evangeline Dr.).

Responding units found 2 vehicles involved.

One driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by Justice of the Peace Rodney Price.

The second driver was transported in stable condition by Acadian Ambulance Service to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital.

At the current time, the accident is under further investigation.

The name of the deceased is being with-held pending notification of the family.

The name will be released on October 3, 2018 in the afternoon.

Hwy 12 and Evangeline Dr. are open at this time.

