JASPER COUNTY, Texas — DPS Troopers confirm a Newton man has died after a crash in Jasper County Thursday afternoon.

The 54-year-old was traveling west on U.S. 190, and slid off the roadway before hitting a parked semi.

The accident happened at the intersection of Hwy. 190 East and FM 1408.

From a DPS news release:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a report of a fatality crash this afternoon on US 190 at FM 1408.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 1:45 p.m., a 2014 Lincoln passenger car was traveling west at an unsafe speed when the vehicle slid off the roadway to the left and struck a truck tractor semi-trailer that was unoccupied and parked off the edge of the roadway in the grass.

The driver of the Lincoln is identified as a 54-year-old Newton man. He was taken to Jasper hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

