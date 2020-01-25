JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Nederland Police are responding to a deadly accident Friday night.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 along southbound Highway 69 near Spurlock Road.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said several drivers hit a 15-year-old boy, but they stopped as soon as it happened.

The highway was still shut down as of 8:30 p.m. and traffic is being diverted to the access roads.

Both Nederland Police and Jefferson County Sheriff's office responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

