ORANGE, Texas — An 18-wheeler wreck has shut down I-10 East in Orange.

The highway is shut down after Womack and before MLK.

The wreck involved an 18-wheeler and a Nissan SUV.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating and Orange police are assisting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.