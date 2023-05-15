FastLane locations across Southeast Texas collecting donations for shelter animals in need

FastLane locations in Beaumont, Port Artur, Winnie, Vidor and Lumberton will be collecting donations for Beaumont Pets Alive until May 15, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — FastLane convenience stores across Southeast Texas are raising money to support animals in need.

They are collecting money to support Beaumont Pets Alive.

Beaumont Pets Alive is an independent, nonprofit organization that works on the local and regional levels to improve the health of animals as part of the “One Health” initiative, according to their website.

One Health recognizes that the health of people is closely connected to the interactions between people, animals, plants and the environment.

FastLane locations in Beaumont, Port Artur, Winnie, Vidor and Lumberton will have collection jars available for customers to donate change to help for medical care of animals in need.

On Tuesday, Beaumont Pets Alive was at the FastLane Shell Station #24 on Interstate 10 and Walden Road.

The nonprofit introduced customers to animals in their care like Gina, who was rescued from the Port Arthur Municipal Shelter.

"If they just donate their change that turns out to be quite a considerable amount. I believe she told me that we're one of their biggest donators and I think we did $15,000 last year," FastLane Director of Operations, Mark Watts.

Watts says that probably 70% of the $15,000 was just people donating spare change.

Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine Kelly Kays says during these fundraisers, every penny counts.

The FastLane fundraiser is the nonprofit's biggest fundraiser of the year.

"It's the biggest support to help me pay the technicians and staff and people who post the pictures and do the vet work and all of that stuff so thanks so much to everybody for throwing that change in the jar," Kays said.

Donations will be collected until May 15, 2023.

Representatives of Beaumont Pets Alive will be at select FastLane locations along with animals that are up for adoption.

The nonprofit is also looking for volunteers to help drive the trucks and sit with the animals at various convenience store locations.