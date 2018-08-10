BEAUMONT — The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans don’t see each other on the football field often, just once every four years.

Fans from both teams packed sports bars and restaurants all across Southeast Texas.

"When the Texans play the Cowboys it's like bragging rights for two local teams. We have a lot of Texans fans, we have a lot of cowboys fans so it's kind of like a rival within the,” Twin Peaks manager Eric Moore said.

For some people this Texas rivalry hits a little closer to home. Joseph Jackson is a Dallas Cowboys fan, but his wife is a Houston Texans fan.

"It's just her so I'm good with it. In Houston you have a lot of Cowboy haters so I can deal with this right here in Beaumont," Jackson said.

The last time these two teams played each other the Dallas Cowboys won by three points in overtime.

Jackson hopes his team can work some magic again tonight but win or lose he says it’s nothing but love at the end of the night.

"I'm not going to dog her I’m not that type of guy. It's going to be a hand shake, and your team did or my team did it," Jackson said.

© 2018 KBMT