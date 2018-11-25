BEAUMONT — It was a packed out house inside of the Buffalo Wild Wings on Dowlen Road. Lamar Cardinal fans came out in huge numbers to watch their home town team play in their first ever FCS Playoff game.

Ronald Campbell is especially excited. His son is a senior on the Lamar football team.

"This is wonderful for Lamar, and great for the community. This is the first time going to the playoffs and man everybody’s excited," Campbell said.

Campbell says this game was an important one for the team.

"Well this is huge for the seniors. These guys have been through a lot and this is a stepping stone for the program," Campbell said.

Also in attendance was the president of the Lamar Cardinal Club, a sports organization group that worked with the schools marketing department to make this event happen.

"This room right here was reserved was so full that we actually had to spill out into the restaurant area. You've got an entire restaurant that's looking at Lamar football right now," Cardinal Club President Sherrene Cook said.

They both say win or lose, thus game was a step in the right direction for the Lamar football program.

"It means so much to this team because these kids give one hundred percent on the football field, but they also have to go get an education. I mean when they see packed stands it means a lot to these young men," Cook said.

"The fans have come out and packed Buffalo Wild Wings and this is just the start. I think next year is going to be even more phenomenal," Campbell said.

