Fannett residents preparing to fight another flood while repairing water damages to homes, businesses

"I'm getting out here trying to get much prepared for it much as we possibly can, make sure we don't have another disaster," Wright said.



While some are in preparation mode, others across Fannett are left to salvage what left of their homes after more than 10 inches of rain on Monday.



"We're doing this total re-model, rebuild for the fourth time again," said Justin Bell.



Bell and his brothers spent the days making repairs to his parents' home following extensive water damage. For what they say will be the last time. It's their fourth time, and Justin says it'll be their last.



"That's the thing this is it,” Bell said. “There gonna put the house back together; there gonna move."



Fannett, like a number of cities across Southeast Texas has dealt with several natural disasters over the last few years, causing many to question its drainage system



"Why do we keep getting this? I think that's a question we all need to ask ourselves,” Gator Country owner Gary Saurage said. “Why does this keep happening?"



County officials says they understand the concern and regularly clear their drains. As far as improvements, they say it's going to take some time.



"Often times, it is several years before any of those drainage projects are completed we are in the process doing through District 6 and others drainage projects but none of those are completed yet," said Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick.



As for Bell and his brothers, the time Branick says is necessary to make improvements has run out.



"You can only go around so many times and you feel like this one here is the straw that broke the camelback," Branick said.