Fannett flooding damage doesn't meet threshold for FEMA help

FANNETT, Texas — A week ago much of Fannett was under water and now residents in the town west of Beaumont who are still dealing with the results of the flooding are learning that some federal help won’t be available.

Even though the high water ruined homes and businesses again property owners won't be able to turn to FEMA for help.

Nearly 15 inches of rain fell on the Hamshire-Fannett area in western Jefferson County but the damage doesn't quite meet the threshold for federal assistance.

For many in Hamshire-Fannett this is the third time in almost as many years that they have had to contend with major flooding. Now many are being left to wonder what's next?

"I was standing in my garage and the water just started coming in at all angles, said Fannett resident Harmony Havelszky."

It's a that has become familiar in Fannett’s Green Acres neighborhood where last week’s flood was the third major flood in four years.

It was pretty hard seeing all your hard work from Imelda just getting done, everything you've done just knowing it had to come up, you know and still having boxes you haven't even unpacked,” Havelszky said"

She and her family had barely finished picking up the pieces from Imelda when last week's heavy rains flooded their home and put them right back at square one.

“At some point it's not home anymore. What you've worked so hard to make a home it's...You don't feel that it's that anymore. It's not home,” she said.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick says he understands their frustration but at this point he says there's not much help available besides the Red Cross and area non-profit agencies.

The damage this time just doesn't the threshold for federal aid.

As for why the area keeps flooding Branick blames mother nature.

“There've been a lot of improvements that have been made over the last 20 years to the drainage systems in Jefferson County, but we've seen historic rainfalls that we hadn't really experienced before 2017,” Branick explained.

Havelszky says they have applied for a home buyout program which looks promising but she says not having any aid or relief in sight is hard on her family.

“Not knowing what's gonna happen has been the worst, like I don't know what tomorrow holds but I have faith in God and I know he knows,” she said.