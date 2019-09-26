FANNETT, Texas — Soggy wet Bibles remain in the pews at St. Mary Catholic Church in Fannett.

With fans blowing and crews hard at work, the church is hoping to soon recover from Imelda's aftermath.

Father Jim McClintock said repairs were just completed after Harvey damaged the church. They got back into the church in December.

"This is two 500-year storms in two years," McClintock said.

He said the extent of Imelda's damage came as a surprise.

"Like everyone else, I didn't think it was going to be that damaging," McClintock said.

He said the church had just purchased a 'new organ, a new piano, we bought a new almost everything.'

He said three feet of water made this storm worse than Harvey. He was just next door when the heavy rain began falling last week.

He had to be rescued by boat.

"By the time they came to get me the water had gone up to to my chest," McClintock said.

"The parishioners are just going though a bad time. A number of them are out of their homes, just got their homes repaired," McClintock said.

RELATED: How you can help Imelda victims

RELATED: New details released on damage to Diocese of Beaumont schools and churches following Imelda

He said the best way to help the church is to give financial donations as the church continues to reach out to its members to find out just how many were affected by Imelda and what what kind of assistance they need.

"Many kids from around the community and even at the church came to volunteer their time to help remove things inside the church as sheet rock, flooring, and installation are being removed," McClintock said.

Thankfully the church does have insurance.

About 600 families currently attend the church, and McClintock says he knows they aren't the only ones going through this tough time.

"It's a little challenging, but I know God is with us," McClintock said.

St. Mary Parish, Fannett Founded: 1964 Current Families: 682 Mass Schedule: Wednesday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. Saturday: 4:00 p.m. Sunday: 7:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. Confessions - Saturday 3:00-3:30 p.m. or by appointment First Friday - Exposition of Blessed Sacrament 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Missions: St. Martin de Porres Mission, Cheek

KBMT