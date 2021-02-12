Family seeking answers after Beaumont woman found dead on Pleasure Island

"Really heartbreaking, her body was left to be ate by alligators and everything else to rot,” Alyssa Flowers said. “And for her family to never know what happened to her if she would."



Flowers said grieving for her cousin Ross has been complicated.



"I'm angry that this happened to her, but I'm also sad because she has people that love her so much,” Flowers said. “And I'm not here to fill any see that people do love her just look and see that. But as far as giving her hugs and stuff, and I can't do that."



Flowers said Ross’ mother reported her missing Sunday and just a day later, her body was found on Pleasure Island.



"Nobody's body deserves to be dumped by River Lake ocean,” Flowers said. “It’s inhumane, disgusting, and we hope that that person gets hot very soon, and we want to make sure that person gets what they deserve.”



Port Arthur Police are investigating Ross' death as suspicious and a preliminary autopsy performed on Wednesday was inconclusive.



But Flowers said her cousin's life was more than this tragedy.



"My best memories with her is it always cruising in her car or Mama's car and we would just listen to music,” Flowers said. “Now I can't do that anymore. All I have left are bittersweet memories. I can't give her a hug. I can't give her a call. And all I have is memories."



The grieving family just wants answers.



"My aunt, she can't eat. Can't sleep. She cries so much her eyes already hurt. It's really hurting us all," Flowers said.